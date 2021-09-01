Leading Minnesota race horse owners accused in Ponzi scheme

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota couple whose race horses have been among the most successful at Canterbury Park over the years is accused of defrauding 200 investors of nearly $18 million in an investment scam.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission alleges that Jason Bullard and his wife, Angela Romero-Bullard, of Shakopee, operated the Ponzi scheme from 2007 to 2021. The Bullards own Empire Racing Stables LLC, a 24-horse operation that has been one of the top winners at the Shakopee track in recent years.

This year, the couple's horses have won 23 races and collected $366,425 in purse earnings, ranking second among all owners, according to course officials. Their stables shared the top spot in 2019 with 32 wins and earnings of $471,088, the Star Tribune reported.

The SEC lawsuit states that the Bullards told investors they could earn annual returns of 10% to 12% by putting their money into two family-controlled funds used to trade foreign currencies. However, the SEC said Jason Bullard “admitted that he has not traded foreign currencies with investor funds since approximately 2015.”