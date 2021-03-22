Leftover election signs cause commotion in Minnesota towns

“I took the signs out of my yard by the deadline,” Rone said. “But I have a flag on my porch that’s been there for almost a year probably.”

The requests to remove yard signs led to accusations of political bias. Eaton is a vocal Democrat in a county where 70 percent of voters chose former President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

”(Eaton) had lots of Biden signs in his yard, and he’s the zoning individual that enforces that ordinance,” said Devlin Reasy, who owns a local auto repair business and was told to take down a Trump 2020 billboard. He has a state Department of Transportation permit for the billboard.

Eaton said the letters weren’t political. He said he sent letters to people with Trump signs because those were the only ones he received complaints about. “The city wrote the ordinances. They hired me to enforce them. So that’s what I thought I was doing,” he said.

Eaton said the sheriff refused to cite the people violating the ordinance. The sheriff didn’t respond to an interview request.

Baudette city leaders came up with a solution to the dispute. At a late February City Council meeting, Mayor Rone made a motion to repeal the disputed portion of the sign ordinance. The repeal passed unanimously.