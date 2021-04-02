Lieutenant: Kneeling on Floyd's neck 'totally unnecessary'

In this image from video, witness David Pleoger, a retired Minneapolis police sergeant reviews a document during testimony as Hennepin County Judge Peter Cahill presides Thursday, April 1, 2021, in the trial of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin at the Hennepin County Courthouse in Minneapolis, Minn. Chauvin is charged in the May 25, 2020 death of George Floyd.
A passerby stops to take a photo of a George Floyd picture hanging on the fence surrounding the Hennepin County Government Center in Minneapolis where the trial for former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin continues on Friday, April 2, 2021. Chauvin is charged with murder in the death of George Floyd during an arrest last May in Minneapolis.
By STEVE KARNOWSKI, AMY FORLITI and TAMMY WEBBER
Associated Press
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kneeling on George Floyd 's neck while he was handcuffed and in the prone position was “top-tier, deadly force" and “totally unnecessary,” the head of the Minneapolis Police Department’s homicide division testified Friday.
“If your knee is on a person’s neck, that can kill him,” said Lt. Richard Zimmerman, adding that when a person is handcuffed in the prone position, “your muscles are pulling back ... and if you’re laying on your chest, that’s constricting your breathing even more.”
Zimmerman also testified at Derek Chauvin's murder trial that once Floyd was handcuffed, he saw "no reason for why the officers felt they were in danger, if that’s what they felt, and that’s what they would have to feel to be able to use that kind of force.”
“So in your opinion, should that restraint have stopped once he was handcuffed and thrown on the ground?” Prosecutor Matthew Frank asked.
“Absolutely,” Zimmerman replied.
He also testified that officers have a duty to provide care for a person in distress, even if an ambulance has already been called.
Under cross examination, Chauvin attorney Eric Nelson peppered Zimmerman with questions about use of force, pointing out that officers must consider the entire situation when deciding about whether to use force — including what is happening with a suspect, whether the suspect is under the influence, and other surrounding hazards, such as a crowd.