Little Falls printing plant to close, idling 330 workers

LITTLE FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A printing and direct mail company will permanently close its plant in Morrison County, idling 330 employees.

Chanhassen-based IWCO Direct notified state labor officials this week that the Little Falls plant will close on or around Jan. 1, 2022.

According to the notice filed with the Department of Employment and Economic Development, half of the employees will be terminated by Nov. 1 and the remaining workforce will operate the plant until January.

The layoffs come at a time when the company is investing more in its digital products and services, as well as analytics, the Star Tribune reported.

In June, the company announced a $50 million investment in its technology and digital capabilities, which include more digital presses.

The company reported having 2,400 employees between its Chanhassen headquarters and locations in Little Falls and Pennsylvania as of August 2020. IWCO Direct is a wholly owned subsidiary of Steel Connect Inc.

