Lockdown lifted, no weapon found at Burnsville High School

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Police responding to a report of a weapon at a suburban Minneapolis high school gave the all-clear Tuesday after a three-hour search found nothing suspicious.

A lockdown was put in place at Burnsville High School about 12:30 a.m. when the search began. Authorities said no weapon was discovered and there were no injuries.

School principal Dave Helke said in mid-afternoon note to parents that students would be released immediately and buses would run their normal routes. All after-school activities were canceled.

Burnsville is about 15 miles (24 kilometers) south of Minneapolis.

