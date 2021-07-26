Luck could be the only answer to Minnesota's severe drought

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Lucky or not might be the best way to describe crop conditions across Minnesota.

Bryan Biegler raises corn and soybeans near Lake Wilson in the southwestern part of the state. It’s dry there, but crops look surprisingly healthy, said Biegler, because the area has been getting just enough rain to keep crops green and growing.

“It reminds me a lot of 2012, when we had a drought around the area, and we just kept catching little rains here and there, just that tenth or two,” said Biegler.

“Hopefully, that keeps going this year, but it’s been just enough to keep everything looking nice.”

It’s a different story in northwest Minnesota where Dave Vipond grows corn and kidney beans near Mahnomen, about 45 miles from the North Dakota border.

His corn is at a critical stage and he worries the continuing dry, hot weather will make the corn “go backwards” reducing harvest potential, Minnesota Public Radio News reported.