Maine's 1st dental therapist intends to press for expansion

There’s a great need for dental care in Maine. Roesler, who has been working as a hygienist while awaiting her therapy license, said some of her clients travel two hours to get dental care in Bangor.

A federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention survey from 2018 indicated only 65% of adults had seen a dentist in the previous year.

Roesler got her master’s degree in dental therapy at the University of Minnesota and studied alongside dental students. The difference is those dental students will continue their education and learn more advanced procedures in medical school.

“A lot of people look at us as a dental therapist and say you don’t go to school as long as a dentist. That’s because our scope of practice is a small part of what a dentist does,” Roesler said.

For now, therapists could play a role in getting more Mainers in the dental chair, along with the Dental Medicine College at the University of New England, which produced its first class in 2018.

Dental therapists will have to be imported from other states, for now. There are no degree programs on the East Coast, Roesler said.

