Male dies after encounter with St. Louis County deputies

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating after a suspect in a carjacking was killed in an encounter with a sheriff’s deputy in St. Louis County.

Authorities say a woman and her 16-year-old son were carjacked at gunpoint at about 6 p.m. Friday outside a Super One grocery store at Pike Lake, along U.S. Highway 53 northwest of Duluth. They escaped uninjured after traveling about 6 miles and called for help. The male suspect went into a wooded area on foot.

The St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release that deputies and a K-9 unit tracked him, and at least one deputy “used deadly force.” Further details about what type of force was used were not provided, Minnesota Public Radio News reported. A message left with the sheriff on Saturday was not immediately returned to The Associated Press.

Undersheriff Dave Phillips told the Duluth News Tribune that the suspect brandished a handgun, and it was not immediately clear whether he had killed himself or was shot by deputies.

