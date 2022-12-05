 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Mall of America settles lawsuit over boy thrown from balcony (copy)

The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis says it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw him from a third-floor balcony

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Mall of America in suburban Minneapolis said Monday that it will toughen its trespassing policies as part of a settlement with the family of a boy who was severely injured when a man with a history of causing disturbances at the mall threw the child from a third-floor balcony.

Additional details of the settlement were not released by the boy's family or the mall.

The boy, identified only as Landen, was 5 when Emmanuel Aranda threw him nearly 40 feet (12.2 meters) to the ground. Aranda, who had been banned from the Bloomington, Minnesota, mall twice in previous years, told investigators that when went there “looking for someone to kill” after women rejected his advances. He pleaded guilty to attempted first-degree murder and was sentenced to 19 years in prison for the attack on Landen.

People are also reading…

The family alleged in a lawsuit filed last year that mall security should have prevented Aranda from “prowling” at the building without an officer following him closely. The lawsuit alleged that the mall and its security detail knew about previous “violent, aggressive, and erratic” behavior that Aranda had displayed at the shopping center.

In a joint statement announcing the settlement, the mall and the family said they will work together on policy changes to prevent similar incidents.

“Mall of America and the family have agreed to work together with a focus on safety, and already are jointly pursuing policy changes to existing trespass limits for violent criminals so as to give greater ability to preclude such persons from their premises,” the statement said.

The lawsuit sought unspecified damages. At the time it was filed, an attorney for the family said the boy had already incurred more than $1.7 million in medical expenses. Landen's parents said on their GoFundMe page in 2019 that Landen had more than 15 medical procedures, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, facial and skull fractures and removal of his spleen.

“The boy’s recovery has been nothing short of miraculous and the focus remains on his health and wellbeing, which includes privacy during this time," Monday's statement added. “The Mall and the family will ask that any resulting change be named in honor of the young boy.”

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Favre asks to be dismissed from Mississippi welfare lawsuit

Retired NFL quarterback Brett Favre is asking to be removed from a civil lawsuit by the state of Mississippi that seeks to recover millions of dollars in misspent welfare money that was intended to help some of the poorest people in the U.S. An attorney for Favre filed papers Monday saying the Mississippi Department of Human Services “groundlessly and irresponsibly seeks to blame Favre for its own grossly improper and unlawful handling of welfare funds and its own failure to properly monitor and audit” how organizations used the money. It was not immediately clear how soon a judge might consider the request.

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

Mine opponents to ask Minnesota Supreme Court to void permit

The Minnesota Supreme Court hears oral arguments Wednesday on an attempt by environmental groups to cancel a key permit for the long-stalled PolyMet copper-nickel mine. They say regulators should have included “end-of-pipe” limits on discharges of mercury and sulfates in PolyMet’s water quality permit. And they say the state improperly tried to suppress the concerns of the federal Environmental Protection Agency, resulting in a weaker permit. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and PolyMet counter that the permit meets the legal requirements. It's one of three major permits issued to PolyMet four years ago that remain on hold due to legal challenges.

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

Deep South tornado outbreak: 2 dead from twister in the dark

A twister roaring out of the early morning darkness ripped through a small Alabama community, killing two during an outbreak of tornadoes in the South. The deadly storm that struck Flatwood, Alabama, early Wednesday was one of dozens of tornadoes kicked up by a severe storm front that swept from east Texas across several Southern states over two days. Tornadoes destroyed several buildings and toppled trees in Mississippi and Alabama. A 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old-son were killed in Flatwood when a large tree fell on their mobile home. Tornadoes also damaged homes, destroyed a fire station and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi.

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

Minneapolis settles with 12 hurt in protests

The city of Minneapolis has reached a $600,000 settlement with 12 protesters who were injured during protests after the May 2020 police killing of George Floyd. The American Civil Liberties Union of Minnesota says a federal judge approved the settlement Wednesday, making it official after the city approved it in October. The agreement also includes some reforms. Among them, the city will be barred from arresting, threatening to arrest or using physical force against people who are engaging in lawful protests. The settlement terms also limit the use of chemical agents by officers to disperse peaceful demonstrators.

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Storms cause major tornadoes, flooding around the South

Residents in several towns across Louisiana and Mississippi have taken cover amid the blare of tornado sirens amid a severe weather outbreak erupting in the Deep South. There were no immediate reports of damage from the potent storms late Tuesday, but multiple tornado warnings were issued. More than 25 million people are in the path of the vast storm system moving from Texas to Indiana and Georgia. The latest storm outlook says parts of Louisiana and Mississippi are at the highest risk for strong storms. Meanwhile, heavy snow was snarling traffic in parts of the Upper Midwest.

Suspect in Minnesota woman's death arrested in North Dakota

A 25-year-old Moorhead, Minnesota man has been arrested in southeast North Dakota after a woman was found dead in her house in Moorhead. The man, who was arrested Friday in Wahpeton, was being held in jail in Richland County, North Dakota. Family members were checking on the woman at her residence Thursday when they found her body. The cause and manner of death have yet to be determined by the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. Police are not releasing her identity.

Investigators: Firm that cleans meat plants employed minors

A Wisconsin company that cleans hundreds of meatpacking plants nationwide is defending itself against allegations that it employed more than two dozen minors working overnight shifts cleaning massive saws and other dangerous equipment. Labor Department officials said in court documents that they believe Packers Sanitation Services Inc. might be employing underage workers at other plants but investigators have only just starting reviewing thousands of pages of employee records at plants besides the ones in Nebraska and Minnesota where they confirmed teenagers were working. A judge already issued a temporary order prohibiting the company from employing minors and interfering in the investigation. The company says it's cooperating and already prohibits hiring anyone younger than 18.

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

Court: Cop who shot Castile wrongly denied teaching license

The Minnesota Court of Appeals says a state board must reconsider its rejection of a substitute teaching license for the former police officer who shot and killed Philando Castile in 2016. Jeronimo Yanez applied to be a substitute teacher in 2020, but his application was denied based on “immoral character or conduct." The appeals court ruled Monday that this reason was unconstitutionally vague and the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board must reconsider — focusing narrowly on whether Yanez’s conduct makes him unfit to teach. Messages left with Yanez’s attorney and with the Minnesota Professional Educator Licensing and Standards Board were not immediately returned.

Man gets home detention for shooting Black man during unrest

A man convicted of reckless homicide in the 2020 shooting of a Black man in Indianapolis during unrest sparked byr George Floyd’s killing by Minneapolis police has been sentenced to one year of home detention. Thirty-two-year-old Tyler Newby also was sentenced Thursday to four years of probation for shooting 18-year-old Dorian Murrell. Prosecutors had charged Newby with murder, but a judge conducting a bench trial found Newby, who's white, guilty of reckless homicide. Murrell died from a single gunshot wound to the heart after being shot in downtown Indianapolis on May 31, 2020. Newby’s first trial in the case ended in a mistrial last year.

Watch Now: Related Video

This historic crown is being readied for King Charles's Coronation Day

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News