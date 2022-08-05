Mall of America to reopen following shooting and lockdown

A 17-year-old boy from Stillwater, Minnesota died and four other people were seriously hurt after they were stabbed while tubing down a Wisconsin river Saturday afternoon. St. Croix County Sheriff Scott Knudson said the attack happened around 3:45 p.m. Saturday near the town of Somerset, Wisconsin, which is about 35 miles east of Minneapolis. A 52-year-old man from Prior Lake, Minnesota was arrested afterward when he was getting off the river downstream. Two of the victims were flown to a hospital for treatment and two others were taken by ambulance. The sheriff's office said Sunday their conditions ranged from serious to critical. The names of the victims and the suspect were not immediately released.