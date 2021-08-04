 Skip to main content
Man accused of fatally stabbing wife taken into custody
OKLEE, N.D. (AP) — The manhunt for the man accused of fatally stabbing his wife in northwestern Minnesota is over.

According to the Red Lake County Sheriff’s Office, Eric Reinbold, 44, was arrested early Wednesday morning in a wooded area north of Oklee, KFGO reported.

Reinbold has eluded authorities for weeks. He's charged with second-degree murder in the death of Lissette Reinbold who was found fatally stabbed on the driveway of her rural Oklee home July 9.

According to sheriff's officials, Reinbold was arrested without resistance and is being held in the Pennington County Jail in Thief River Falls.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFGO-AM.

