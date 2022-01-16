 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Man apprehended after allegedly shooting at Willmar police

A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a traffic stop and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood

Police said one round was fired at an officer, who was not hit or injured but immediately called for backup about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect ran into a neighborhood, where authorities used drones and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol to search for him. After a robotic camera confirmed that the alleged shooter was inside a garage, SWAT teams used tear gas and a battering ram attached to a vehicle to take him into custody, KARE-TV reported.

The man was found with self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released on Sunday and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

