Man apprehended after allegedly shooting at Willmar police

WILLMAR, Minn. (AP) — A 36-year-old man was apprehended after allegedly firing a handgun at Willmar police during a traffic stop and fleeing into a nearby neighborhood.

Police said one round was fired at an officer, who was not hit or injured but immediately called for backup about 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

The suspect ran into a neighborhood, where authorities used drones and aircraft from the Minnesota State Patrol to search for him. After a robotic camera confirmed that the alleged shooter was inside a garage, SWAT teams used tear gas and a battering ram attached to a vehicle to take him into custody, KARE-TV reported.

The man was found with self-inflicted injuries and was taken to a local hospital for treatment. He was released on Sunday and taken to the Kandiyohi County Jail.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KARE-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0