Man arrested in assault of boy at park in Brooklyn Park

BROOKLYN PARK, Minn. (AP) — Brooklyn Park police said Friday they've made an arrest in the sexual assault of a 6-year-old boy in a portable toilet in a local park.

According to officials, the boy's family was having a gathering in Willowstone Park Wednesday when the child disappeared. A family member then saw the boy coming out of a port-a-potty followed by an unknown man. The child's family later learned that he had been sexually assaulted inside the port-a-potty.

Police say they received a tip about a possible suspect and arrested a man who lives near the park on Friday. Authorities say the suspect was uncooperative and resisted arrest.

He's being held in the Hennepin County Jail on possible charges of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and resisting arrest. Formal charges are expected next Tuesday.

The headline of this story has been corrected to note the alleged incident happened in Brooklyn Park, not Brooklyn Center.

