Man charged in death of Minneapolis high school sophomore

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was charged Tuesday in the fatal shooting of a talented Minneapolis high school student whose death has led to renewed calls for curbing violence on the city's north side.

Hennepin County prosecutors charged Cody Fohrenkam, 29, of Minneapolis, with one count of intentional second-degree murder for the killing of 15-year-old Deshaun Hill Jr., an honor roll student and starting quarterback at North Community High School. Fohrenkam is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on Wednesday.

Hill died on Feb. 10, a day after he was found with a gunshot wound. Police said Hill was standing by or walking up to a bus stop across the street from Wally’s Foods, a popular local corner store, when the shooting happened.

A memorial service for Hill was scheduled Tuesday afternoon. A tribute for Hill was held earlier at a high school basketball game, during which time several mourners pleaded for solutions to help protect young people.

Court documents do not list an attorney for Fohrenkam.

