 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man charged in fatal ND factory shooting will go to trial

A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday

  • 0

FARGO, N.D. (AP) — A man charged with three counts of murder in the shooting deaths of two co-workers and their unborn child at a North Dakota factory last year has changed course and wants to proceed with a trial, the defense said during a change of plea hearing Monday.

Anthony Reese Jr., of Moorhead, Minnesota, dropped a plan to enter guilty pleas to the charges, according to the Clerk of District Court's Office in Cass County.

Reese, 36, is charged with killing 43-year-old Richard Pittman and 32-year-old April Carbone, who was eight months pregnant with a child they had planned to name Layla, according to a criminal complaint.

Police responded to multiple 911 calls reporting an active shooter last Nov. 17 at Composite America in Fargo and found the victims. Carbone died at the scene and Pittman was declared dead at a hospital.

People are also reading…

Authorities said Pittman, Reese and another employee, Pourdeye Kegbeh, had been involved in an altercation on the factory floor prior to the shooting. Management ordered Reese to leave the business but he returned a short time later and confronted Pittman, Kegbeh said.

Kegbeh told police that Reese pulled out a handgun and shot Pittman numerous times before he turned and fired multiple shots at Carbone.

Reese drove to the Fargo Police Department later that day and turned himself in. He told officers that he had ditched the gun in a residential neighborhood, and investigators later found the 9mm semi-automatic pistol. Detectives also recovered multiple 9mm cartridge casings at the crime scene.

Reese's attorney, Tracy Reames, declined to elaborate on Reese's plan to go to trial, saying any comment could impact the defense strategy.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

1 plea, 1 alternate approach avert trial over Floyd's death

Another long and painful trial over the killing of George Floyd has been averted after one former Minneapolis police officer pleaded guilty and another agreed to let a judge decide his fate. J. Alexander Kueng and Tou Thao were set to stand trial Monday on charges of aiding and abetting both murder and manslaughter. Instead, Kueng pleaded guilty to the manslaughter count. Thao took a different approach — his attorneys and prosecutors will agree to the evidence on the manslaughter count and let a judge decide whether Thao is guilty. If he's convicted, the murder count will be dropped. Experts say the approach, called a stipulated evidence trial, is uncommon but makes sense in some legal situations.

Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

Minneapolis demonstrates voting machines to build trust

Election officials in Minnesota’s largest city are showing the public how voting machines work, as part of an effort to maintain public trust and transparency in election systems that have drawn coordinated attacks from former President Donald Trump and others. Katie Smith is the Minneapolis Director of Elections and Voter Services. She says the public accuracy test is important because it lets citizens see their votes are going to be correctly and accurately counted on election night. After nearly two years, no evidence has emerged that voting machines were manipulated in the 2020 election or that there was any widespread fraud.

Minnesota regent resigns leadership over diversity question

A former Minnesota House speaker is stepping down as vice chairman of the University of Minnesota Board of Regents following increased criticism over his question about whether the Morris campus is “too diverse.” Steve Sviggum has resigned his leadership position but will remain on the board until his term expires. That will happen when the state Legislature holds its regents election during the 2023 session. In talking about declining enrollment at the Morris campus about two weeks ago, Sviggum asked the acting chancellor whether the campus was “too diverse” from a marketing standpoint. Currently, Morris has 1,068 students, 41% of whom are people of color.

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

Man pleads guilty to killing protester last year

A man who was intoxicated when he drove his SUV into a crowd of protesters in Minneapolis last year, killing one and injuring several others, has pleaded guilty to murder and assault. This happened Monday as his trial was set to start. Nicholas Kraus, in a plea deal with prosecutors, admitted to killing one of the protesters who had been demonstrating in June 2021 after members of a U.S. Marshals Service task force fatally shot Winston Boogie Smith Jr., a 32-year-old Black man. Prosecutors said Kraus was visibly intoxicated when he sped up and tried to “jump” a car being used as a protest barricade and ended up pushing it into the crowd.

MN mine developers plan to move processing plant to ND

Developers of a proposed nickel mine in northern Minnesota plan to move construction of its processing plant to North Dakota because of environmental concerns. Talon Metals has been under pressure from environmental groups and the Sandy Lake Band of Mississippi Chippewa about a plan to build the processing plant in Tamarack, about 50 miles west of Duluth. Talon says removing the processing facilities from the Tamarack mine site in Minnesota will significantly reduce land disturbance and the scope of environmental review and permitting. Talon is negotiating to buy an industrial brownsfield site in Mercer County, North Dakota. The company has received a $114 million grant from the U.S. Department of Energy for the project.

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Minnesota group fights attempts to make voting harder

Outside the Ramsey County Courthouse, more than 30 people chanted “Democracy!” and held signs that read, “We Choose Us.” It's the name of a voting rights advocacy organization that seeks to fight attempts to make voting more difficult in counties across Minnesota. Members said Wednesday that groups such as the Dakota County Patriots and MidWest Swamp Watch are attacking democracy by calling for changes that include hand-counting ballots, limiting drop-off boxes, and filing data requests that bog down election staffers. MidWest Swamp Watch President Rick Weible says he hopes counties do away with drop boxes and encourage more mail-in balloting.

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

States struggle with pushback after wave of policing reforms

Two years after states around the country passed an unprecedented number of police reforms after the killing of George Floyd, some are struggling to make the new policies stick. The momentum for change has slowed from its earlier frenetic pace. Some of the reforms have been rolled back or at least tweaked after police complained that the new policies were hindering their ability to catch criminals. Legal experts say police killings of Black people over the last decade — epitomized by Floyd’s killing — have altered the trajectory of policing. But change has come about unevenly in thousands of police departments across the U.S.

Murder charged filed in beating death of 17-month-old girl

A man accused of beating his girlfriend’s 17-month-old daughter to death in a Maplewood apartment has been charged with second degree murder. Authorities say Terrance Leslie, who was jailed on $2 million bail, filmed some of the abuse on his cellphone. The device recorded the 26-year-old Leslie, of Maplewood, saying he was upset that the child was crying. Authorities were called to the apartment Tuesday evening on a report of a girl with significant injuries. The child had dark bruises on her back and abdomen and burns on her face and neck. The  Ramsey County medical examiner's autopsy determined her death was caused by “multiple traumatic injuries due to assault.” She also had injuries consistent with sexual assault.

Watch Now: Related Video

Republicans condemn Pelosi attack, but deflect concerns about rhetoric

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News