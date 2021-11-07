Man charged in shooting death of wife at Eden Prairie hotel

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man has been charged with murder in the shooting death of his wife, who was found dead Tuesday at an extended-stay hotel in Eden Prairie.

The Star Tribune reports Ryan Charles Rooney, 34, is being held on charges of second-degree murder and child endangerment, according to a complaint. His home address was listed as the Residence Inn, where the victim was found. Two children, ages 1 and 2, were in the suite at the time but unhurt.

The name of the victim, who had been married to Rooney for two months, was not released. Rooney was being held Saturday at the Hennepin County jail and is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

Police arrived at the two-story hotel room about 11 a.m. Tuesday after staff asked them to perform a welfare check. They found the woman dead of a gunshot wound and Rooney with an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound.

