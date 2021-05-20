Man charged with 3rd degree murder in fatal overdose

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A 24-year-old man is charged with third-degree murder in a fatal drug overdose in Wright County.

Prosecutors say Zachary Wolf caused the death of a man who had taken fentanyl, acetyl fentanyl and methamphetamine, the St. Cloud Times reported.

According to a criminal complaint, investigators learned Wolf had provided heroin to the man prior to his death on March 16 in South Haven.

Witnesses told police Wolf would go with people to buy heroin because he had connections, the complaint said. They said Wolf, the victim and two other men drove to Shakopee to buy heroin and other drugs the night before the overdose.

Wolf provided an unknown individual with money, received controlled substances in exchange and gave controlled substances he purchased to the victim, according to prosecutors.

It's not known whether Wolf has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, St. Cloud Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0