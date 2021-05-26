Man charged with 9 counts in downtown Minneapolis shootout

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused in a downtown Minneapolis shootout that left two dead and many others wounded is facing nine charges, authorities said Wednesday.

Jawan Carroll, 24, of St. Paul, is charged with two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office.

Witnesses told investigators that Carroll and Christopher R. Jones Jr., 24, of Brooklyn Park, fired repeatedly at each other early Saturday morning, catching others in the crossfire. Jones was killed, as was a bystander celebrating his college graduation day.

The complaint said Carroll and two associates were standing on the sidewalk outside the Monarch nightclub just before 2 a.m. when Jones walked up with his companions. Security camera footage shows that after a verbal exchange, a person with Carroll punched Jones in the head. Carroll then pulled a gun from this waistband and began firing, prompting two other men to shoot back, police said.

Investigators recognized Carroll from prior encounters as someone who is associated with a violent north Minneapolis street gang, the complaint said.

The other man killed was 21-year-old Charlie Johnson, who was set to accept his diploma from the University of St. Thomas on Saturday.

