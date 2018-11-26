Try 3 months for $3

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A motorist accused of crashing his SUV through the front gate of the Minnesota governor's residence told paramedics he was tired of dealing with "all the electricity under his skin."

Clinton Leonard Fouquette was charged Monday with making terroristic threats and causing criminal damage to property.

Authorities say in the criminal complaint that the 59-year-old St. Paul man drove his SUV into the gate around 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers removed him from the vehicle at gunpoint.

They say Fouquette told state troopers he had many problems and believed his only solution was to talk to the governor.

The crash caused $50,000-$75,000 in damage to the gate. Gov. Mark Dayton was home at the time but wasn't injured.

Court records don't list a lawyer for Fouquette, who is due in court Tuesday. Bail is set at $25,000.

