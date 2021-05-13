 Skip to main content
Man charged with fatally shooting woman in parking garage
AP

  Updated
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man accused of fatally shooting a woman in a downtown Minneapolis parking garage has been charged with second-degree murder.

Otis Givens, 45. of Brooklyn Center, is being held on $1 million bond and is expected to appear in Hennepin County District Court Thursday. He is charged with shooting Ariana Bradley in the back of the head over the weekend.

Officers responding to a report of gunfire found Bradley dead on the first floor of the parking garage, the Star Tribune reported.

According to surveillance video and witness statements, Bradley got into an argument with someone in an alley who was with Givens. When Bradley went into the garage, Givens went after her and shot her as she tried to run away, authorities said.

Court records do not list an attorney for Givens.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

