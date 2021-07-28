Man charged with killing officer on reservation in Minnesota

His ex-wife, Andrea Bialke, of Hanover, described her former husband as a happy and generous soul who lived to help others.

“Ryan had a big heart and he was always laughing and smiling, and he was a great dad to our three children,” she told the Star Tribune. “He just loved helping everybody.

“If there was someone on the side of the road that needed help with their vehicle, he would stop and help. He was just that kind of guy," she said.

It was Ryan Bialke’s desire to help others that led him to police work, Andrea Bialke said. He graduated from Rasmussen College and the couple moved to Bemidji when he landed the job in Red Lake. He was not a member of the tribe, she said.

Bialke, who is identified on the Red Lake Nation website as a conservation enforcement officer, was one of 38 sworn law enforcement officers serving Red Lake.

The Red Lake Reservation is in northwest Minnesota, about 160 miles (257 kilometers) from the Canadian border. It covers about 1,260 square miles (3,263 square kilometers) and is home to about half of the tribe’s 14,000 members.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0