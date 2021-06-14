Man cleared after 6 years in prison fights for compensation

“I think the statute is pretty clear,” he said.

Latz said the amended language separates the evidence of innocence from the grounds for reversal of the conviction. In other words, two things have to happen: the conviction has to be vacated, and there has to be some evidence of innocence. The conviction does not have to be vacated based on that evidence of innocence.

“The Court of Appeals appears to have read the statute differently than the legislature intended the language to reflect,” Latz said. “And that contributed to a lack of clarity on the part of the trial court as to what direction he was supposed to go with it.”

Latz said he believes rewriting the law again would contribute to the confusion, and that the courts will need to come to an agreement on how to interpret it.

The amount of money in question is substantial — up to $100,000 for each year incarcerated, and up to $50,000 for each year on probation. And the legislature never intended it to go to every person who has a conviction vacated.