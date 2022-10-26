Man convicted in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A jury has convicted a man in a downtown Minneapolis nightclub shooting that left two dead and seven others injured.
Jurors in Hennepin County deliberated about four hours before finding Jawan Carroll guilty of two counts of second-degree murder and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder Wednesday, the Star Tribune reported.
Carroll testified he fired his gun in self-defense during the shootout at the Monarch club on May 22, 2021.
The 25-year-old St. Paul man said the group of friends he was with got into a fight with another group before he shot at Christopher Jones, a 24-year-old Brooklyn Park man who died in an exchange of gunfire.
A stray bullet struck Charlie Johnson in the back as he was running away. The 21-year-old Golden Valley man was killed just hours after graduating from the University of St. Thomas.
“We got some closure today,” said Shanell Jones, the mother of Jones’ son. “He got found guilty on all charges. I’m happy, Charlie’s family is happy. This is good. The prosecutors did their thing. They got a monster off the streets.”
Carroll’s attorney Bruce Rivers said he doesn’t understand how the jury didn’t see this as a case of self defense.
Carroll will be sentenced Dec. 12.