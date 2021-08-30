Man convicted in gas station shooting sentenced to 25 years

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — One of two people accused in the shooting death of a teen at a Minneapolis gas station in September 2020 was sentenced Monday to 25 years in prison, the Hennepin County attorney said.

Jomoy Lee, 18, of Minneapolis, pleaded guilty in July to intentional second-degree murder and felon in possession for the killing of 17-year-old Andre Conley. A 19-year-old man was injured in the shooting.

A second defendant, Kejuan Haywood, is charged with intentional second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder. Haywood, 18, of Minneapolis, is scheduled to make his next court appearance Tuesday.

