 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man convicted in Minnesota clinic attack faces life sentence

A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced

  • Updated
  • 0
Clinic Shooting Minnesota

FILE - This booking photo released by the Wright County, Minn., Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Paul Ulrich. Urich, who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Friday, June 17, 2022.

 Uncredited - hogp, Wright County Sheriff's Office

BUFFALO, Minn. (AP) — A man who stormed a medical clinic in Minnesota, fatally shot one person and wounded four others faces a mandatory term of life in prison without parole when he is sentenced Friday.

Gregory Ulrich opened fire Feb. 9, 2021, at the Allina Crossroads Clinic in Buffalo, a city of about 16,400 people that is 40 miles (65 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis. A jury earlier this month found Ulrich guilty of the 11 charges against him, including premeditated first-degree murder for the death of Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant.

Four other clinic staffers survived but suffered serious injuries.

During the trial, Ulrich, 68, admitted that he bought the gun, assembled pipe bombs and carried out the attack. However, he maintained that he was driven by excruciating pain that he said the medical team at Allina failed to properly manage and that he never intended to kill anyone.

People are also reading…

Prosecutors argued Ulrich knew what he was doing that day. They played a pair of cellphone videos that Ulrich recorded of himself a couple of months before the attack where he said older people should grab their guns and go down to their clinics to kill as many nurses as possible if cut off from pain medication.

One witness testified during the trial that she heard the gunman call 911 and tell the dispatcher to “send a lot of ambulances. There are a lot of spinal injuries and I have bombs that are about to go off.”

Law enforcement said after the attack that Ulrich was known to them and had been angry over his medical treatment.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Psychiatrists are highest paid Minnesota state employees

Minnesota’s highest-paid state government employees are psychiatrists. State payroll data shows that two state-employed psychiatrists each earned more than $500,000 in 2021. More than 59,000 people work for various state agencies, boards, Minnesota State colleges and universities and the court system. Payroll data does not include University of Minnesota staff. The median pay for the 19 psychiatrists listed as full-time state employees last year was about $345,000. Fourteen of the 20 state workers who earned the most money in 2021 were psychiatrists. A decade earlier, five of the 20 top-paid staff worked in mental and behavioral health centers.

Pickup driver strikes, kills woman walking horse on shoulder

Authorities say a pickup driver struck and killed a 33-year-old woman and the horse she was walking on the shoulder of a rural road in central Minnesota. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office says the crash occurred shortly before 7 p.m. Monday about 5 miles southeast of Brainerd. Authorities say the woman lived near the scene of the crash. She was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the pickup was a 44-year-old man from Brainerd. The investigation is ongoing and no further details have been released. Brainerd is about 130 miles (209 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

Missing Minnesota student found dead in Mississippi River

A missing University of Minnesota student has been found dead in the Mississippi River in St. Paul. The Pioneer Press reports that 21-year-old Abdirihman Abdifatah Ali of Prior Lake was last seen June 1 on the U of M's West Bank. The Ramsey County Sheriff's Office's water patrol recovered his body from the river near Harriet Island on Monday evening. Foul play is not suspected. Ali is the second U of M student found dead in the Mississippi in recent weeks. Nineteen-year-old Austin Ray Retterath was found May 18 after he was reported missing 10 days earlier. No foul play is suspected in his death.

47 cats living in car rescued from hot weather in Minnesota

Authorities say 47 cats were rescued from a vehicle that was parked in sweltering heat at a southeastern Minnesota rest area. The cats discovered Tuesday about 50 miles north of Minneapolis were living in the car with their owner who recently became homeless and didn’t want to leave the animals behind. Animal Humane Society investigator Ashley Pudas says the owner recognized the heat made it impossible to care of the cats and he welcomed the help. Despite the heat and unsanitary conditions, most of the cats had only minor medical issues. The cats range in age from less than a year to more than 12 years old. They will eventually be sterilized and made available for adoption.

Bonus pay coming for Minnesota's frontline COVID-19 workers

Minnesota residents who came into work during the height of the coronavirus pandemic will soon be collecting bonus pay. Workers who are eligible for so-called hero pay can begin applying Wednesday morning under the Frontline Worker Pay bill that was signed into law on April 29. They have up to 45 days to apply. The Frontline Worker Pay bill covers people employed at least 120 hours in one frontline sector or more outside their households between March 15, 2020 and June 30, 2021. Eligible workers include those in the long-term care and home care industries, health care, the courts, child care, public schools, retail, food service, public transit and manufacturing. The money be divided evenly, following a period for appeals.

Minneapolis-area house-flipper pleads guilty to fraud

A woman who ran a house-flipping business in the Minneapolis area has pleaded guilty to defrauding real estate investors out of more than $3 million. Suzanne Griffiths is charged with one count of wire fraud and one count of money laundering. Authorities say she frequently made material misrepresentations about the status of real estate projects, failed to take promised action, falsified documents and misappropriated investments for her own use. The 46-year-old Griffiths allegedly recruited investors at seminars of a national real estate investment coaching program. Griffiths now resides in Arizona.

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

GOP candidate Scott Jensen announces crime-fighting plan

Republican gubernatorial candidate Scott Jensen has announced a crime-fighting plan that would stiffen penalties for violent crime while boosting the role of the State Patrol and Minnesota National Guard. His 10-point proposal would create a specific crime for carjacking, which has surged in the Twin Cities. He would raise prison sentences for violent crimes and prevent nonprofit groups from bailing out people charged with violent crimes. And he says he would appoint judges who would impose the longest sentences allowed. Democrats were quick to criticize Jensen’s plan, pointing out that it contains no new money to bolster local police departments.

State takes control of Pine Island care center

The Minnesota Department of Health has taken control of a care facility in Pine Island because a growing list of unpaid bills could threaten critical services for its residents. A Ramsey County court recently granted a temporary order that allows the state to protect residents at the Pine Haven Care Center while operations and management issues are sorted out. State health officials have arranged for Pathway Health, a management organization, to stabilize the facility’s operations, support its staff and make sure residents receive quality care. Pine Haven has 52 residents and is licensed for 70 beds.

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge

Key Derek Chauvin prosecutor tapped to be federal judge

President Joe Biden has  nominated one of the prosecutors who helped convict a former Minneapolis police officer of murder in the killing of George Floyd to be a federal judge in Minnesota. Jerry Blackwell is a Minneapolis attorney and a founding partner of the law firm Blackwell Burke. He worked pro bono as he helped prosecute Derek Chauvin for the May 2020 killing Floyd, delivering a powerful rebuttal during the state’s closing arguments. In June 2020, Blackwell also won a posthumous pardon for a Black man who was convicted of raping a white Duluth woman in 1920. The alleged rape led a white mob to lynch three other Black men.

Minnesota auto dealers file 2nd suit over "clean cars" plan

Minnesota auto dealers are suing over the state’s “clean cars” plan. The rules adopted by the Walz administration last year and published in the State Register take effect in 2024 with the 2025 model year. They’ll require manufacturers and dealers to supply more electric vehicles for the Minnesota marketplace. The Minnesota Auto Dealers Association filed the complaint with the state Court of Appeals, following unsuccessful attempts at the federal level to block the plan. The group argues that Minnesota doesn’t qualify to adopt the California rules under federal law. The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency argues that there’s strong demand for EVs, but many of those vehicles get sent to other states that have already adopted the California standards.

Watch Now: Related Video

FIFA World Cup: Qatar prepares to host estimated 1 million fans

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News