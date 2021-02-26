Man dead after hourslong standoff ends with shots in Duluth

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A man who refused to surrender to Duluth police during a roughly 20-hour standoff is dead after shots were fired, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said.

In a tweet at about 6 p.m., the BCA called the incident an officer-involved shooting and said the man, who had earlier shot and killed a police dog, was dead. But the BCA did not specify whether the man had actually been hit by law enforcement gunfire.

The standoff began at about 8:30 p.m. Thursday after police responded to a report of a physical domestic assault. Duluth Police Department spokeswoman Ingrid Hornibrook said officers were warned that a man inside had felony warrants and was refusing to surrender. Officers were able to get a woman out to safety.

Officers sent in the police dog, Luna, but the man began shooting and Luna was hit. Officers returned fire, backed away and set up a perimeter. Luna was taken to an emergency veterinary clinic and died, police said.

The Star Tribune reported the sound of gunshots was heard before 5 p.m. Friday and a vehicle from the BCA moved in.