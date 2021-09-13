 Skip to main content
Man dies in fall from rocks at state park in Chisago County
AP

Man dies in fall from rocks at state park in Chisago County

TAYLORS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A 39-year-old man has died in a fall from the rocks at Interstate State Park in Chisago County, according to sheriff's officials.

Authorities said the Hanover man was off the trail in a rocky portion of the park in Taylors Falls when he fell Saturday night.

The Chisago County Sheriff's Office identified the victim as Nathan Darval. He was taken by ambulance to a hospital in St. Croix Falls, Wisconsin where he died.

The incident remains under investigation.

