Man dies when pickup collides with train near Ottertail

OTTERTAIL, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a 60-year-old man died Thursday morning when his pickup collided with a freight train in western Minnesota.

Otter Tail County authorities say the crash happened about 8:45 a.m. at a crossing southeast of the city of Ottertail. The pickup was struck on the passenger side by a northbound Canadian Pacific train.

The pickup driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Neither of the two crew members on the train was hurt, authorities said.

The victim's name has not been released.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0