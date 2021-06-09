 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man dies while helping rescue 2 children in Minnesota river
0 Comments
AP

Man dies while helping rescue 2 children in Minnesota river

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DULUTH, Minn. (AP) — A 31-year-old man who along with a group of bystanders came to the rescue of two young children struggling to stay afloat in a northeastern Minnesota river has died, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident happened shortly before 2 p.m. Wednesday on the St. Louis River near Boy Scout Landing in Duluth. Police say Kevin Ingles, of Superior, Wisconsin, attempted to save the children from the water and did not resurface.

The body of Ingles was recovered about 5:20 p.m., according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office.

The conditions of the children, ages 5 and 8, and other details were not immediately available.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News