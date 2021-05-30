 Skip to main content
Man drowns after jumping into lake to save his girlfriend
AP

Man drowns after jumping into lake to save his girlfriend

BURNSVILLE, Minn. (AP) — Authorities say a man drowned after jumping out of boat on a suburban Minneapolis lake to save his girlfriend when she fell in the water.

The Dakota County Sheriff's Office says the body of 36-year-old Matthew Brust was recovered about 11:30 p.m. Saturday in Crystal Lake.

The sheriff's office said Brust and his girlfriend were boating Saturday evening when she fell in. Brust jumped in to help. She was able to climb back into the boat, which then drifted away before Brust went underwater.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

