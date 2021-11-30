Man found dead in air duct of rural Minnesota residence

DENT, Minn. (AP) — A 40-year-old northwestern Minnesota man was found dead in the air duct of his house, authorities said.

The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call from a family member who went to check on the man Monday morning at his residence in rural Dent. The family said they hadn’t heard from him in several days, KVRR-TV reported.

The sheriff’s office said the death appears accidental but it remains under investigation. No further information has been released.

Dent is located about 65 miles southeast of the Moorhead and Fargo, North Dakota metropolitan area.

