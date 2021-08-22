 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man found with gunshot wound on I-94 in Brooklyn Center dies
0 Comments
AP

Man found with gunshot wound on I-94 in Brooklyn Center dies

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man found with a gunshot wound on Interstate 94 in Brooklyn Center later died from his injuries.

The Star Tribune reports few details have been released by police, but Commander Garett Flesland shared in a news release that officers were dispatched to I-94 just south of I-694 around 9:30 p.m. Saturday for a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man suffering from a gunshot wound and was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

While police say they are no longer seeking any individuals, several people at the scene were detained and detectives are conducting several interviews. According to jail records, a 42-year-old man was arrested.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Putin gives Merkel flowers as they meet in Kremlin

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News