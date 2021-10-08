Man given probation in fatal St. Paul shooting

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The second of two brothers charged in the fatal shooting of an off-duty firefighter in St. Paul has been sentenced to probation after pleading guilty to manslaughter.

Ramsey County District Judge John Guthmann stayed a 67 month prison sentence for 41-year-old Dante Caraway Thursday and gave him credit for the 686 days he spent in jail, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.

Earlier this year, Caraway's brother, Blake Caraway, was acquitted of second-degree murder in the death of Thomas Harrigan. His attorney argued there was a lack of credible evidence.

Harrigan had let Dontay Caraway stay at his home, but had kicked him out over allegations that he had been stealing, according to the complaint.

On Sept. 2, 2019, the Caraway brothers showed up at Harrigan’s house and demanded Dontay’s phone be given back to him. The two were arguing with a woman who was at the house. When Harrigan intervened, Blake Caraway shot him in the chest, according to prosecutors. Harrigan died at the scene.

The victim's father, John Harrigan, wasn't satisfied with the sentence.

“To let a person who participated in a murder go free with no prison time, sends out a terrible message to a community that has been wracked by violence for the last three years,” said Harrigan. “All of this over what? A cellphone?!”

Harrigan is buried at Fort Snelling because he was an active member of the Minnesota National Guard.

