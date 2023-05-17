FARGO, N.D. (AP) — Man indicted in 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'Wizard of Oz' taken from Minnesota museum.
AP
Man indicted in 2005 theft of ruby slippers worn by Judy Garland in 'Wizard of Oz' taken from Minnesota museum
- AP
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Minnesota Democratic Party says it will consider expelling anyone involved in a brawl that broke out at a political event to nominate cand…
A Minnesota man has been convicted of first-degree murder for beheading his girlfriend in front of several witnesses. Forty-four-year-old Alex…
Some 1,500 law enforcement officers from several states were among 3,000 mourners paying their final respects to a Wisconsin sheriff’s deputy …
A judge’s ruling striking down a federal law that bans licensed federal firearms dealers from selling handguns to young adults under 21 is the…
In a vertical city like New York, any serious effort to address climate change has to focus on the greenhouse gas emissions caused by building…