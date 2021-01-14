Man injured after exchanging gunfire with Minneapolis police

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man was injured after allegedly pointing a gun at someone and exchanging gunfire with officers in Minneapolis on Thursday, police said.

Officers responded to a 911 call shortly before 8:30 a.m. about a man pointing a gun at the caller, police spokesman John Elder said. Officers saw the man in a vehicle and tried to stop him, but he drove away and crashed.

The man exchanged gunfire with police, Elder said, before he was arrested and taken to a hospital for treatment of injuries that weren't believed to be life-threatening. Elder said he wasn't immediately sure whether the man's injuries were the result of being shot, though he said that was likely.

No officers were injured.

Elder said he did not know the race of the man, or whether the man or officers were first to fire their weapons. He said the officers' body cameras were on and operating.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.