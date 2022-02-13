Man killed after ambulance collides with snowmobile

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man died after crash involving a snowmobile and an ambulance in St. Louis County, in northern Minnesota.

The Star Tribune reports around 3:30 p.m. Saturday, St. Louis County sheriff’s deputies responded to a crash on Ash River Trail, about a half-mile east of Hwy. 53. An ambulance from the Kabetogama Fire Department was en route to a medical call and traveling east on Ash River Trail when it struck a snowmobile on the road, authorities said.

The snowmobile driver, a 61-year-old man, was declared dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

