Man killed after running onto downtown St. Paul freeway

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating why man ran onto a downtown St. Paul freeway before he was killed.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported Friday that Nicholas Dean Hunt of Lake Crystal was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 35-E on Thursday evening. He left his vehicle, ran down an embankment and into the left lane of Interstate 94 westbound, where he was hit by a car.
The 20-year-old driver and passenger in that vehicle weren’t hurt.
Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Locations
Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!