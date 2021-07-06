 Skip to main content
Man killed by officer in Olivia was 32-year-old father
AP

OLIVIA, Minn. (AP) — Friends and family have identified the man who was fatally shot by a police officer over the weekend in Olivia.

A cousin, Jessica Laro, identified him as 32-year-old Ricardo Torres Jr. He was shot in alley about 2 a.m. Sunday. Officials said Torres was armed and confronted a police officer.

“An altercation took place between the officer and the individual which resulted in the officer discharging their firearm,” according to the city’s statement.

Laro said Torres would never confront a police officer.

Natasha Lindner told KMSP-TV that she and Torres have been together for four years and that he is the father of their 9-month-old daughter. Lindner said Torres was known to carry a pellet gun and questioned the city’s description of what happened.

“I don’t think that this was just the cop defending himself at all,” she said.

Authorities haven’t released details about the deadly interaction, which happened near Highway 212 that runs through the Renville County community.

The officer has been placed on administrative leave, which is standard procedure. The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating.

A candlelight vigil is planned at the scene of the shooting on Wednesday at 9 p.m.

