Man moving his RV killed when run over after falling out
AP

LAUGHLIN, Nev. (AP) — A man trying to move his motor home was killed when he was run over by the slowly moving vehicle after he fell out and was knocked unconscious, police in Nevada said.

Bob Bruner, 67, of Albany, Minnesota, didn't move after he landed on his head after falling Monday in a parking lot at a casino resort in Laughlin, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department police said in a statement.

Bruner was attempting to move the vehicle to straighten a trailer it was pulling when he fell out of the driver's side door, police said.

“The driver landed in the path of the motor coach’s rear tires,” police said. “The motor coach was still in drive and slowly moving forward.”

The Clark County coroner’s office said Bruner died from head and neck trauma. His death is listed as an accident.

