Man pleads guilty to going on racial tirade

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Burnsville man has pleaded guilty to embarking on a violent, racially-fueled tirade.

The Minneapolis Star Tribune reported that 40-year-old Jason Gerardy entered his plea Wednesday in Hennepin County District Court to first-degree property damage. Prosecutors agreed to drop a felony threat of violence count in return.

According to the charges, Gerardy told officers he smashed windows on two of his father’s cars after an argument and broke the window of a Muslim man’s car in November 2019 because “he’s a (racial slur) and doesn’t pay taxes.” Gerardy also threatened to kill a bystander, punctuating the threat with a profanity and another racial slur.

He's set to be sentenced Oct. 5. The plea deal calls for him to receive credit for almost four months he spent in jail and for him to be sentenced under what's known as a stay of imposition. That means the conviction will be reduced to a misdemeanor if he complies with the terms of his sentence and probation.

The Star Tribune reports Gerardy has a long criminal history that includes convictions for disorderly conduct, violating orders for protection, theft, forgery and assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

