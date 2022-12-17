Man sentenced in fatal Minneapolis nightclub shooting

Former University of Iowa President Willard “Sandy” Boyd, who led the campus for a dozen years including during the Vietnam War, died Tuesday. He was 95. The university declined to give a cause of death. Boyd was born in St. Paul, Minnesota, on March 29, 1927. He received bachelor of science in law and bachelor of laws degrees from the University of Minnesota, and a master of law and doctor of juridical science degrees from the University of Michigan. He served as president at Iowa from 1969 to 1981, when he became president of the Field Museum of Natural History in Chicago. He later returned to the UI as a law professor and served as interim president in 2002 and 2003.