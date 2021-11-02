Man sentenced to nearly 19 years in fatal crash pursuit

FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (AP) — A judge in Otter Tail County has sentenced a man to nearly 19 years in prison for a crash that killed two people as he was being chased by deputies.

As part of a plea agreement, 32-year-old Cody Freitag earlier pleaded guilty to two counts of fleeing a police officer resulting in death. Two counts of criminal vehicular homicide were dismissed.

Sheriff's deputies were attempting to arrest Freitag at a gas station in Fergus Falls in October 2020 when Freitag struck a squad car and took off in his minivan, according to court documents.

Freitag blew through a stop sign and struck a car, killing 72-year-old Steven Christianson and his 71-year-old wife, Diane Christianson.

The judge on Monday gave Freitag 225 months in prison with credit for 390 days he's already served behind bars.

