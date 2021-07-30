Man sentenced to prison for killing retired police chief

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — An Ogema man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting a retired Lake Park police chief in Becker County.

Fifty-six-year-old Morris Dodd Jr. was earlier found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Jay Nelson, who was killed in his pickup truck on a trail near his family's hunting cabin on the White Earth Reservation.

Dodd said he had fired a shot to spook a fawn and was scared to turn himself in after seeing news reports about Nelson's death because he, as a sex offender, was not allowed to possess a gun, KVRR-TV reported.

A jury convicted Dodd of manslaughter. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked the judge to sentence Dodd to nearly eight years in prison.

Dodd’s lawyer asked for a sentence between five and six years, arguing it was a hunting accident.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KVRR-TV.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0