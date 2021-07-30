 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Man sentenced to prison for killing retired police chief
0 Comments
AP

Man sentenced to prison for killing retired police chief

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (AP) — An Ogema man has been sentenced to 6 1/2 years in prison for fatally shooting a retired Lake Park police chief in Becker County.

Fifty-six-year-old Morris Dodd Jr. was earlier found guilty of second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 shooting death of Jay Nelson, who was killed in his pickup truck on a trail near his family's hunting cabin on the White Earth Reservation.

Dodd said he had fired a shot to spook a fawn and was scared to turn himself in after seeing news reports about Nelson's death because he, as a sex offender, was not allowed to possess a gun, KVRR-TV reported.

A jury convicted Dodd of manslaughter. Prosecutors on Wednesday asked the judge to sentence Dodd to nearly eight years in prison.

Dodd’s lawyer asked for a sentence between five and six years, arguing it was a hunting accident.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KVRR-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Looking back on the history of space exploration

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News