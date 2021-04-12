Man shot by Minnesota officer in traffic stop crashes, dies

BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (AP) — Crowds of mourners and protesters gathered in a Minnesota city where the family of a 20-year-old man say he was shot by police before getting back into his car and driving away, then crashing several blocks away. The family of Daunte Wright said he was later pronounced dead.

The death sparked protests in Brooklyn Center into the early hours of Monday morning as Minneapolis was already on edge and midway through the trial of the first of four police officers in George Floyd’s death. Brooklyn Center is a city of about 30,000 people located on the northwest border of Minneapolis.

John Harrington, commissioner of the Minnesota Department of Public Safety, said at a middle-of-the-night news conference that marchers had descended upon the Brooklyn Center police department building after the Sunday afternoon shooting. Rocks and other objects were thrown at officers but the protesters had largely dispersed as of 1:15 a.m. Monday, he said.

Harrington added that about 20 businesses had been broken into at the city's Shingle Creek shopping center. He said law enforcement agencies were coordinating to tame the unrest, and the National Guard was activated.