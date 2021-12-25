 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
AP

Man shot during confrontation with carjackers in Minneapolis

Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being shot during an apparent carjacking attempt in south Minneapolis

  • 0

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Authorities say a man was hospitalized after being shot during an apparent carjacking attempt in south Minneapolis.

The Star Tribune reports officers responded to reports of gunfire Thursday night. When the officers arrived, two men at the scene said they had just emerged from a vehicle when two “young-looking suspects” approached and demanded the vehicle at gunpoint.

A confrontation ensued and one of the suspects fired a gun at the two men, striking one of them. The suspects ran from the scene and have not been apprehended, a police spokesman said.

Emergency crews took the injured man to a hospital for treatment, where he is expected to survive, the police said.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Star Tribune.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Airlines Cancel Hundreds of Flights on Christmas Eve Citing a Spike in Omicron Cases Among Flight Crews

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News