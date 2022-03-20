Man shot fending off catalytic converter thieves

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — A man was shot Sunday trying to fend off a band of catalytic converter thieves in St. Paul, according to polcie.

WCCO-TV reported the incident occurred about 2:40 a.m. when a man in his 20s confronted multiple people who were allegedly trying to steal a catalytic converter. The man was shot in the arm and in the chest.

Police said he was taken to a hospital in a private vehicle and is expected to survive.

No one has been arrested in connection with the shooting.

