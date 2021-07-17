Man shot, killed after dispute in downtown Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Police say a man was shot and killed early Saturday morning in downtown Minneapolis after a dispute erupted into gunfire.

Minneapolis police responded to the reported shooting near 6th Street N. and Hennepin Avenue at about 3 a.m., spokesman John Elder said. Officers found a man, “believed to be in his 20s,” who had suffered a gunshot wound and was not breathing.

The Star Tribune reports officers started CPR and tended to the wound until paramedics arrived and transported the man to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he died.

According to officers’ preliminary investigation, the victim was shot during a dispute with another man. Police identified the 30-year-old suspect at the scene, arrested him and recovered a firearm.

The man is being held in the Hennepin County jail for probable cause murder, according to Elder.

The fatal shooting is Minneapolis’ 50th homicide of the year

