Man shot multiple times in Moorhead expected to survive

MOORHEAD, Minn. (AP) — Police responding Monday to a report of man down in a Moorhead street discovered a victim with multiple gunshot wounds.

The incident happened about 7 a.m., when the Fargo-Moorhead metropolitan area was experiencing a winter storm warning. Several people in a nearby apartment were questioned by police, authorities said.

The victim was transported to a nearby hospital to be treated for non-life threatening wounds. A condition report was not available.

No arrests had been made as of late Monday afternoon. The investigation shows there is no danger to the public and it was not a random act, police said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0