Man surrenders in crash that killed 2 near Lake Minnetonka

ORONO, Minn. (AP) — An Orono man who crashed his car, killing two passengers, has turned himself in to police.

According to authorities, high speed and alcohol were factors in the crash that happened near the driver's Lake Minnetonka home about 11:30 p.m. Saturday.

The 51-year-old driver crashed into some trees after veering off North Shore Drive, killing 24-year-old Sam Schuneman and 20-year-old Mack Motzko, the son of Minnesota men's hockey coach Bob Motzko. The driver was treated for injuries at North Memorial Health Hospital in Robbinsdale and released.

Witnesses told authorities that the driver was going in excess of 100 mph in a posted 40 mph zone around a curve on a hill, the Star Tribune reported.

Police have not said how the older man was connected to the victims. But, a friend of Schuneman and Motzko, Rashad Elbaba, says that they met him at an Excelsior restaurant that night and he invited them and their friends to his lakeshore home for a party.

Elbaba says Motzko and Schuneman discovered the man had a “cool car and wanted to check it out.” Their friends later heard police sirens and learned about the crash which occurred less than 100 yards from the party.