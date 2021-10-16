Man suspected in 2 murders kills himself near Cloquet

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A man suspected of murdering two other men shot himself to death off a rural road west of Cloquet, after a state trooper stopped him for questioning.

Authorities said the man confessed to the murders to a 911 dispatcher while he was being pursued by the trooper and indicated that he wanted to kill himself.

The Star Tribune reports authorities were first notified when a man called the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office about 1 a.m. Saturday and asked them to check on his son, who lived in rural Culver Township north of Brookston.

The caller then went to the house and found a dead man outside it. When authorities arrived, they found a second dead man outside the house.

A short time later, a state trooper spotted a vehicle driving away from the scene. The driver, who was determined to be the murder suspect, refused to stop for the trooper, leading to a chase that ended when his vehicle skidded into a ditch just west of Cloquet. It was then that the suspect shot himself.

The names of the victims and the suspect were being withheld until family members could be notified. Authorities said they were not seeking any additional suspects.

